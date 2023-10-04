Letter: It is hardly fair to blame this Government for the inactivity of its predecessors on RAAC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However no systematic examination of these structures were carried out by subsequent administrations including the Blair/Brown Government until the present one, which was alerted by some roof collapses attributed to RAAC and the results of these investigations have now resulted in a wider survey of the situation.

It is hardly fair to blame this Government for the inactivity of its predecessors.

In respect of his comments about the water companies, I have yet to see any values put on the so-called excessive dividends and salaries and comparisons with those of similar companies.

Perhaps Ed has this information and can share it. Water company charges are very strictly controlled and monitored by Ofwat and and have to be justified in terms of any essential works.

It seems to me that Ed has conveniently forgotten why austerity was imposed by the coalition government. ‘Prudence’ Brown had practically bankrupted the country.

Norman Groocock

Bakewell

