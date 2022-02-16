Bury has more than 400 market stalls, and after 500 years is still thriving!

Busy markets are essential to bring in many more shoppers, and in turn encourage more businesses into town centre.

Chesterfield also has a wonderful historical market but it feels like the council has totally given up, with a handful of stalls scattered across the market place.

A letter this week wonders if the example of Bury market can help improve Chesterfield's market situation

If Bury can have a successful market then surely so can Chesterfield. May I suggest Chesterfield Borough Council speak to Bury Council to get some tips on how our town can gain its once thriving market back.

G. Patterson

Chesterfield

