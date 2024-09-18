Letter: It falls to Labour to take tough decisions that the last Government avoided

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If anything is clear about the new Labour Government, it is the passion of Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves to fix our country's economic foundations after years of Tory neglect.

Public services are in chaos, many councils are on the brink of going bust, and privatised utilities like water companies are warning of even more inflation busting rises despite shareholders having continued to receive dividends and directors continuing to get bonuses under Tory rule whilst at the same time our seaside water and rivers are as filthy and a bigger danger to public health than ever before. Yet thanks to Conservative crazy overspending, largely overlooked because of splits, division, and in-fighting, it falls to Labour to take tough decisions that the last government lacked because of an obsession with big magic money tree promises that I feel they knew they could not keep. So, as the Conservative Party nowadays reverts to petty politics without a word of repentance for the chaos they left behind, in these tough times I stand by Labour to the hilt in their building up with a new relationship with the EU and in their bid to get our economy growing once again because, far from it being a Cameron quote, Labour WILL fix the roof when the sun shines down for the many and not the few.

Geoffrey Brooking

By email

