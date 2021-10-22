Letter: Is this really what they call levelling up?

£250 million is being diverted from NHS England’s improvements budget to facilitate more face-to-face appointments and he has said he will publish league tables.

The result will be the usual result of such tables.

Practices that are already doing OK will be able to use this money to get more help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"£250 million is being diverted from NHS England’s improvements budget to facilitate more face-to-face appointments", writes one reader.

Those that are struggling and don’t need discouragement won’t be able to recruit.

Levelling up?

John Morrissey (retired GP)

Belper

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.