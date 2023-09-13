News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Is this really the best way forward for Tapton House and all who love it?

Selling off Tapton House to a developer with plans to cram 15 apartments in the house, demolish the school buildings, and replace it with new town houses, must be making our financially-strapped council a good amount of money.
By S Evans
Published 14th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
When local Labour cabinet councillors announced its sale, we were assured it was for the best future for the house.Surely demolishing every bit of it was never going to be ‘the best’ option for such an amazing locally historical treasure?Friends of Tapton House had an extensive plan for Tapton House, which would have been a long-term project, non-profit based, keeping the house and gardens open to the public.Hearing details about the plan, and running my own successful business, I believe it would have been a viable business.If locally elected councillors plan to sell off the family silver, then they should be transparent. Such an important part of local and national historical value has no price, and it should have never even been a consideration for sale.Tapton House would be eligible for many grants, including the National Lottery Heritage Fund, all of which Friends of Tapton House could have applied for, and their bid was to keep the house and gardens for future generations to enjoy.

S Evans

Chesterfield

