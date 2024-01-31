Letter: Is there some sort of anti-car agenda in the Chesterfield area at the moment?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There most certainly seems to me to be an anti-car agenda at work here, which in turn will destroy any last remaining trade in Chesterfield town centre.This is all part of a much wider green agenda.We should be very concerned about the wider implications of this as it will further damage our local economy, and will take away eventually freedoms of driving where we want, when we want.Could it be a start of a Chesterfield ULEZ zone? Watch this space!

E. Moorcroft

Chesterfield

