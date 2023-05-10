The one-party domination will continue to rule at our local town hall, never good in my opinion.

We could well face continued local council debt if they continue to borrow, a town centre in a very poor state and the potential for more new-build office complexes.

Furthermore, there is graffiti everywhere, our streets are dirty and overgrown with weeds, and we now face the sale going through for Tapton House.

A reader wonders what is going to happen in the next four years now the local elections are over.

To top it all off, the council felt justified to pay 139 of its workers an eye-watering £2.5 million in bonuses.

Residents who voted for this will hopefully think twice next time around.

J. Moor

Chesterfield

