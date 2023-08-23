Letter: Is Japanese knotweed on the rise in our area?
One of the things I’ve noticed over this past year is that Japanese knotweed has started to be seen.I understand it is a highly invasive species and is difficult to eradicate.I’ve seen it at Moscar, Leadmill Bridge at Hathersage, on the banks of the Derwent, at the bottom of Padley Gorge and at various other sites.I wonder if there are any plans to tackle its steady advance before it completely replaces the heather and ferns
Robert Smith
Sheffield
