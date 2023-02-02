Try telling that to patients who spend half an hour just trying to get through on the telephone. When they do, they are questioned by non-medically trained receptionists who then decide whether you need to see or speak to a medic.

So when RPC say they are improving healthcare, God help us if it was any worse.

Paul Booker

A reader has sent in a reply to a recent article in the Derbyshire Times about improved health care.

Clay Cross

