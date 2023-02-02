Letter: Is health care really improving?
Re: an article in the Derbyshire Times, January 12, we saw the director of Royal Primary Care (RPC) boasting how they had improved health care.
Try telling that to patients who spend half an hour just trying to get through on the telephone. When they do, they are questioned by non-medically trained receptionists who then decide whether you need to see or speak to a medic.
So when RPC say they are improving healthcare, God help us if it was any worse.
Paul Booker
Clay Cross
