Letter: Is Corbyn living rent-free in PM's head?
Again at Prime Minister’s Questions recently, Rishi Sunak brought up the name of Jeremy Corbyn and started to go on about his time as Labour leader.
It’s going to get boring if every week he keeps bringing Jeremy up.
He’s gone, move on. You need new speech writers.
Jayne Grayson
