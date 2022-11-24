News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Is Corbyn living rent-free in PM's head?

Again at Prime Minister’s Questions recently, Rishi Sunak brought up the name of Jeremy Corbyn and started to go on about his time as Labour leader.

By Jayne Grayson
10 minutes ago - 1 min read

It’s going to get boring if every week he keeps bringing Jeremy up.

He’s gone, move on. You need new speech writers.

Jayne Grayson

A reader thinks PM is always going on about Jeremy Corbyn.

By email

