Letter: Is Boris coming or going?

We’ve heard a few comments from Boris Johnson supporters saying he was ousted by a kangaroo court.
By Jeremy Biggin
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:50 BST

I wonder if that means he’ll return like a boomerang?

Jeremy Biggin

By email

A reader wants to know if Boris Johnson is coming or going?A reader wants to know if Boris Johnson is coming or going?
