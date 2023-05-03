For what presumably seems to be a reasonably small but important job, nothing is happening – I would like to ask why this is the case?

One word of caution: if this ever does happen, people would have to remember that if they parked in the Markham Road shops, they would be unable to leave that site for fear of getting a ticket.

So it would only benefit people on foot who have not gone in the car and walked down from the town.

A reader asks what is happening to the access at Markham Road retail park.

I would certainly hate to upset the parking company!

S.R Payne

Brimington

