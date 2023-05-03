News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Is anything happening with access at the retail park?

May I ask what is happening regarding the pedestrian/disabled access to the retail shops, which include The Range, Home Bargains and TK Maxx, from the Markham Road Retail Park?

By S.R Payne
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read

For what presumably seems to be a reasonably small but important job, nothing is happening – I would like to ask why this is the case?

One word of caution: if this ever does happen, people would have to remember that if they parked in the Markham Road shops, they would be unable to leave that site for fear of getting a ticket.

So it would only benefit people on foot who have not gone in the car and walked down from the town.

A reader asks what is happening to the access at Markham Road retail park.A reader asks what is happening to the access at Markham Road retail park.
I would certainly hate to upset the parking company!

S.R Payne

Brimington

