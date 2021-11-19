Letter: Intermittent mask wearing may help to keep Covid at bay

It looks like the vaccines have slowed its progression down and makes us think that we’re on top of the situation, then we get a spike here and there and all of a sudden we see more and more new cases.

So it got me thinking. The last thing we all want is another lockdown, and one thing we do know is that social distancing and being sensible by wearing masks actually works.

So my theory is, why wait for the inevitable and act now?

A reader feels that if we were to wear a mask for two weeks, every three months, it may help prevent another lockdown.

I am sure that, given the option of say, wearing a mask and social distancing or another lockdown, most people would take the first option.

My suggestion would be to do this for two weeks, say every three months.

Just an idea.

Ted Fowler

By email

