Letter: Innovation of housing developers can help protect our precious greenbelt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This should spare a lot of our precious greenbelt, greenfield areas which, in my opinion, should be protected against environmental impact, and help our increasing housing shortage.

There seems to be a fair amount of suitable properties and complexes in Chesterfield that would be great for housing.All we need is the will of the local council and the innovation of housing developers to invest and make it happen.

R. Singh

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We will hopefully hear of new legislation to encourage housing developers to build on brownfield sites", says a letter writer.

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.