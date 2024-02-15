News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Innovation of housing developers can help protect our precious greenbelt

In the coming weeks, we will hopefully hear of new legislation to encourage housing developers to build on brownfield sites, and convert empty office blocks and similar buildings into housing accommodation.
By R Singh
Published 15th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT
This should spare a lot of our precious greenbelt, greenfield areas which, in my opinion, should be protected against environmental impact, and help our increasing housing shortage.

There seems to be a fair amount of suitable properties and complexes in Chesterfield that would be great for housing.All we need is the will of the local council and the innovation of housing developers to invest and make it happen.

R. Singh

Chesterfield

