Letter: Innovation of housing developers can help protect our precious greenbelt
This should spare a lot of our precious greenbelt, greenfield areas which, in my opinion, should be protected against environmental impact, and help our increasing housing shortage.
There seems to be a fair amount of suitable properties and complexes in Chesterfield that would be great for housing.All we need is the will of the local council and the innovation of housing developers to invest and make it happen.
R. Singh
Chesterfield
