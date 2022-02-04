We would like to emphasise the importance that councillors from all parties place measures in the local plan concerning infrastructure, the environment and the climate emergency.

Several councillors stressed that new developments have to be designed and built with the intention of increasing biodiversity and of meeting the 2050 net zero carbon goal.

As residential buildings frequently last for more than a century, those built now will almost all be present in 2050 but, if not built to the net zero carbon goal, will have to be expensively modified.

Councillors at Derbyshire Dales District Council have penned a letter about the importance of the Local Plan.

Unless councils all pursue this goal, developers will be able to argue that the net zero goal is unviable, and will be reluctant to incorporate energy efficiency measures.

However, we have seen how the car industry has adapted to increasingly stringent environmental measures and is adapting to meet the Government’s 2030 goal of an end to the use of oil and gas based fuels in transport.

If the car industry can do it, surely the house building industry can too. The means are already available; it is the will that is lacking.

We are keen to work with house builders and developers to ensure the Government’s net carbon zero goal is honoured in the Derbyshire Dales.

Our new Local Plan must incorporate the highest possible standards relating to combatting climate change, increasing biodiversity and providing the infrastructure to ensure our communities are sustainable.

Councillors Jacqueline Allison, Matthew Buckler, Sue Burfoot, Martin Burfoot, Neil Buttle, Paul Cruise, Clare Gamble, Dawn Greatorex, David Hughes, Peter O’Brien, Mike Ratcliffe, Peter Slack, Steve Wain and David Hughes

