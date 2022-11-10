On Wednesday, October 19, I watched Reported Missing on telly. As the title suggests this was about vulnerable people who had gone missing.

The subject was a man who was aged 59 who has paranoid schizophrenia. He had previously been supported by Sheffield Outreach mental health team but this team had since been disbanded.

Unfortunately, his schizophrenia hadn’t been disbanded.

This letter is about mental health and the cost of living.

People’s living costs have gone through the roof, as has costs of gas and electricity. Luckily, the cost of petrol appears to have been stabilised at present.

These problems appear to affect those least able to withstand them. We have seen the shambles that is the current government. We do not appear to have an opposition in Labour who is capable of addressing the inequality which is rife in this country.

In every debate or media coverage I have watched, I have never seen anyone who suggests there are those in society who never undergo such crises i.e the Monarchy and the richest in society.

Isn’t it time we made those pay who are the most able to redress this inequality?

David Fox

Derbyshire

