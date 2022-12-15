News you can trust since 1855
Letter: In support of the rail strikes

I’m appalled to learn that the Government and rail industry are looking to close almost 1,000 ticket offices at stations across the country.

By Dorothy Stannard
I care about ticket offices. I am 73 years old and often use the trains and use the ticket office to get my tickets. I find the machines difficult to use. There are always people using the ticket offices, which shows there is a need for them. Also trains frequently change platforms and I find it really helpful to ask for confirmation of the correct platform. It is very frustrating when there is no-one to ask.

I support the rail strikes, and I believe the ticket offices and station staffing need to be protected.

I hope that the Government will see sense.

Dorothy Stannard

By email

