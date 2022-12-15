Letter: In support of the rail strikes
I’m appalled to learn that the Government and rail industry are looking to close almost 1,000 ticket offices at stations across the country.
I care about ticket offices. I am 73 years old and often use the trains and use the ticket office to get my tickets. I find the machines difficult to use. There are always people using the ticket offices, which shows there is a need for them. Also trains frequently change platforms and I find it really helpful to ask for confirmation of the correct platform. It is very frustrating when there is no-one to ask.
I support the rail strikes, and I believe the ticket offices and station staffing need to be protected.
I hope that the Government will see sense.
Dorothy Stannard
By email
