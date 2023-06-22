Since the pandemic, our medical services appear to have changed dramatically for various reasons, and, on the whole, it’s much more challenging getting advice face-to-face from a GP these days, unless our local surgeries believe it is necessary to see a GP.

My local pharmacy recently provided urgent advice regarding an alternative medicine, plus advice about vitamins as I could not get the same from my GP.

They are not striking or complaining about working conditions or pay, and have a can-do attitude with nothing being too much trouble, even though under much more pressure in recent years.

I really hope GPs appreciate them as much as they deserve to be, as they are on much less pay and are providing much more advice to patients to alleviate pressure from our surgeries.

When the Prime Minister announced that pharmacies would be prescribing more and offering more frontline advice, perhaps he should provide more funding for the extra work and responsibility that our pharmacists will be providing.

J Norman

Chesterfield resident

