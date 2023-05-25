News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV

Letter: In defence of cyclists after letter criticised their behaviour on our roads

Re: last week’s letter from Alan Armstrong (‘It seems like pedal power rules the road’), it would appear to me that this piece wasn't given any scrutiny by your professional staff, so allow me, as an amateur, to help correct some of the points made.
By Lee Widdowson
Published 25th May 2023, 20:00 BST- 2 min read

"I observed two cyclists riding abreast of each other on a narrow road". It’s not illegal to do this. Motorists need to give a cyclist 1.5m of space, so if they had been single file on a narrow road, he wouldn't have been able to pass anyway.

"Abused at the expense of those who pay to keep our roads fit for purpose". Roads are subsidised by the tax payer via PAYE, so everyone pays. What if these cyclists own a car and pay tax?Why is it null and void when they get on a bike? Also, what about electric vehicles and low emission cars that pay no tax? Aren't they allowed to use the road?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The car drivers of today dare not overtake a cyclist without fearing a recording of his driving being made available to a court of law”. Have you heard of dashcams? If nothing illegal happened, surely it's not a problem.

A reader defends cyclists after a previous letter was published about their behaviour on the roads.A reader defends cyclists after a previous letter was published about their behaviour on the roads.
A reader defends cyclists after a previous letter was published about their behaviour on the roads.
Most Popular

“For two-pedal power enthusiasts, being able to hold law-abiding motorists to ransom is far from acceptable and delays people going about their business”.

What if the cyclist was commuting and going about their business?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

How does Alan cope at a pedestrian crossing, when it’s on red?

So Alan makes four points, all of them, in my view, complete and utter nonsense.

The header of the piece is under ‘opinion’. I think Harlan Ellison said it best: 'You are not entitled to your opinion. You are entitled to your informed opinion. No one is entitled to be ignorant."

Lee Widdowson

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By email

• Editor’s note: The letters and comments carried in the Derbyshire Times purely reflect the opinions of those who write them.We publish a wide range of opinions on a number of different topics - often from completely opposing points of view - and publication does not mean we endorse any viewpoint.

For the original letter click here:

Related topics:MotoristsDerbyshire Times