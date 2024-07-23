Letter: Improved public transport would help our town centre to prosper again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is good to see our market place being improved and supported by investment money. Let us hope it is successful and that we see a better and more prosperous Chesterfield town centre.

Markets and shops, however, are nothing without the footfall and people using them.

Much has been written in your columns both praising and deploring the state of our markets; likewise much has been written in similar terms about our buses.Shops, markets and bus travel are all inter-related.Old and New Whittington have excellent services to and from town, but they all stop there and go no further.There are some lovely shops in Chatsworth Road (I am told!) but with only one bus an hour, the recently curtailed #90, they are inaccessible.Similarly, those residents have no easy access to town and the market is denied to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With improvements in public transport, this could be so easily remedied and Chesterfield will prosper again.

“Much has been written in your columns both praising and deploring the state of our markets; likewise much has been written in similar terms about our buses,“ says a reader this week.

Alan Craw

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.