Letter: Improved public transport would help our town centre to prosper again
Markets and shops, however, are nothing without the footfall and people using them.
Much has been written in your columns both praising and deploring the state of our markets; likewise much has been written in similar terms about our buses.Shops, markets and bus travel are all inter-related.Old and New Whittington have excellent services to and from town, but they all stop there and go no further.There are some lovely shops in Chatsworth Road (I am told!) but with only one bus an hour, the recently curtailed #90, they are inaccessible.Similarly, those residents have no easy access to town and the market is denied to them.
With improvements in public transport, this could be so easily remedied and Chesterfield will prosper again.
Alan Craw
Chesterfield
