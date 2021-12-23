Letter: Impressive booster vaccine operation at Walton Hospital

I had my booster vaccine jab last Thursday afternoon at Walton Hospital, Chesterfield.

By Sharon Brandom
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 1:00 pm

The medical staff and the army of volunteers were running an incredibly efficient large-scale operation.

Everyone was cheerful and friendly and they were processing large numbers of people without a hitch, from car park to queue, to being jabbed and to the post jab waiting area. Many thanks to all involved.

Paul Holmes

By email

