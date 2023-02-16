However what they may save financially needs to be set against the income of the cafe if invested in and run well.

I have been told more than 1,000 people have signed a petition against its closure. I was one of those, so this is more than 1,000 people the cafe could do many things for. They need to have a little imagination and invest in these customers.

I have been told the Healthy Living Centre in Staveley has a kitchen and cafe not in use, so invest in its customers by using it.

A letter this week about Queen's Park cafe, which is set to close.

Our council needs to rethink its ideas, instead of the attitude being just to sell or close down.

Adrian Mather

Spital

