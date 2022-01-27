I went back to Labour because of Jeremy Corbyn, an honest man who rather lacked personality.

Funny how Johnson is now stealing some of Corbyn’s policies that he and his fellow Tory toffs claimed would ruin the country if Corbyn had been elected.

Corbyn would have scrapped the Tories’ draconian bedroom tax for the poorest, maintained the triple lock, scrapped Universal Credit and 75s and over TV licence and had the Tory employment laws scrapped, and given us a proper living wage.

After the 1997 election, I turned my back on ‘Tory Blair’s’ party.

Corbyn would have stopped the ridiculous medical assessments when a claimant has a valid doctor’s sick note, a Tory policy carried on by Blair, Brown, Cameron, now Johnson.

Corbyn’s major crime was going after the tax dodgers and making those pay more who can well afford to. He was passionate about the NHS, which is not free as some think and never has been, instead of pretending, as the Tories claim to do.

He would have nationalised utilities and public transport. Johnson is doing the same with trains. And of course Corbyn would have reopened hospital wards shut by Cameron from 2010, and carried on by Johnson.

S Anderson

Derbyshire

