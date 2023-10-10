Letter: I'm increasingly concerned with the number of dogs running loose in the park

However, I have become increasingly concerned with the number of dogs running loose in the park.I can appreciate the park is inclusive for all to use and enjoy, and wish it to remain this way, but there have been several occasions where my young daughter has been run at, jumped up and knocked by off-the-lead dogs.We have not provoked them, we were merely walking, feeding the ducks or playing in the children’s play area. On one occasion I asked the owner of one of the dogs for their dog to be on a lead and they did not seem interested in the slightest!I too have been chased by an off-lead big dog when jogging in the park, with the dog seemingly being out of control and not listening to its owner. The owner did apologise.I’m concerned it is only a matter of time before someone or even a dog gets hurt. It could all be avoided if dog owners kept their dogs on the lead. Perhaps the children’s play area could also be cordoned off for children? Due to the current openness, there have been times where dogs have answered the call of nature near the slide!Maybe create a specific dog zone in the park for dogs to play off the lead?