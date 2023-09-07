Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To witness our Prime Minister dispensing handouts to countries who can fund lunar explorations when our own country is under duress is sickening and should surely be challenged.

Jacqueline Sullivan

By email

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader is not happy at some of the money our country is handing out.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.