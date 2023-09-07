Letter: I'm furious over the handouts our country has agreed to
Freeview channel 276
To witness our Prime Minister dispensing handouts to countries who can fund lunar explorations when our own country is under duress is sickening and should surely be challenged.
Jacqueline Sullivan
By email
