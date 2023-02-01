Teachers going on strike is a bit annoying right now because of his exams.

However, I wholeheartedly agree with what they’re doing. I take my hat off to teachers. Whatever they are paid, they deserve much, much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayne Grayson

A letter this week in support of the teachers' strike.

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad