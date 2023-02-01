Letter: I'm backing the striking teachers in bid for more pay
My son has his GCSEs coming up: he’s been revising hard.
Teachers going on strike is a bit annoying right now because of his exams.
However, I wholeheartedly agree with what they’re doing. I take my hat off to teachers. Whatever they are paid, they deserve much, much more.
Jayne Grayson
By email
