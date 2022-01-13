However when my hometown club were lucky enough to face the European Champions in the FA Cup third round draw, I couldn’t help but root for the Spireites.

I was thrilled to have the opportunity to attend such a huge match for Chesterfield FC.

The atmosphere when Akwasi Asante scored for Chesterfield was electric.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Chesterfield resident is proud of the recent achievements of the Spireites.

Even in the Chelsea end, where we were sitting as season ticket holders, the Chelsea fans around us extended their congratulations!

We can now proudly boast that Chesterfield scored against the European Champions.

Rachel Howard

By email

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.