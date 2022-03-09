Illness, old age and a lack of new volunteers has forced this closure after 150 years of fundraising in the area.

Grateful thanks to all committee members and volunteers and to everyone who generously supported the work in any way.

Special thanks to all local supermarkets who made us so welcome, to Peak Performance and Hallamshire Military Concert Band for fundraising performances, to Chesterfield Sea Cadets for parading our flag at Mayor's Parade and Remembrance Day, and for help from Chesterfield Town Hall staff.

Anyone wanting a talk on the R.N.L.I., or wanting souvenirs etc can still get them. Just contact tony_dale @rnli.org.uk.

John Grubb

Ex-chairman

