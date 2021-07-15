Letter: I’ll still wear my mask regardless of 'Freedom Day'

But the actions he proposes for July 19 are exactly that, throwing all caution to the wind.

It has been clear to me throughout the Covid pandemic that infections have been spread by unfettered air travel, and by careless close contact in confined spaces.

Somebody please tell Mr Johnson that I shall still wear my mask to Lidl, to church and on public transport, no matter what he might say, or do.

The prospect of wearing masks after July 19 has prompted a letter this week

The boy in the crowd saw that the Emperor was naked. I believe a large part of the UK population – including many Tories – now see this too, and are beginning at last to speak out.

History may well show that we are still at the beginning and that signalling the end of Covid by such reckless action is very premature, very dangerous and very silly.

Damian Duggan

By email

