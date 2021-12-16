I live in Clay Cross and I am a patient at Blue Dyke Surgery. Like many others, I cannot get to talk to a doctor, let alone see one.

It is that bad now, you can't get to speak to anyone at the surgery. Surely these people are answerable to someone?

There's no excuse if you wear a mask and the doctors wear masks.

One reader asks why doctors aren't conducting face-to-face appointments when everyone else is back at work.

The doctors at hospitals have to work, so why don’t GPs? It would take some pressure off the hospitals.

What about dentists? They are back at work.

Dissatisfied patient

(Name supplied)

