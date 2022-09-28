If it’s because Chesterfield council charges too much for rents, then I believe it should liaise with Shrewsbury council and get some advice on where it is going wrong!

I was amazed at what a bustling, busy town Shrewsbury was.

There were no shops lying empty but all were filled with not just the big high store shops but the town is also famous for having so many independent shops.

A reader talks about the differences between Shrewsbury and Chesterfield town centres.

Even the two-storey market hall had everything you could think of and was bursting at the seams with customers!

It was truly an eye opener and does make me wonder: if Shrewsbury can be this busy despite internet shopping, why can’t Chesterfield?

Gillian Brown

Derbyshire

