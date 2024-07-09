Letter: If public transport was more sensibly run then perhaps more of us would use it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I wanted to catch a bus from Chesterfield to Bakewell’s Day of Dance on Saturday.

Transport must improve

I wanted to catch a bus from Chesterfield to Bakewell’s Day of Dance on Saturday.

Firstly, I had to walk for almost 30 minutes to get to the bus stop.Apparently, the Bakewell bus used to come to Ashgate / Holme Hall, but no longer. Hulley’s say they will not reinstate this service. With hundreds more homes being built, will it be reconsidered?

Having found a bus stop at Chatsworth Road, I wasn’t sure it was the correct one because the Derbyshire CC sign didn’t confirm whether it actually went to Bakewell. Why don’t all signs at bus stops say where the buses actually go to?

The 170 bus was punctual but I misread the online timetable and the 170 double-decker didn’t go to Bakewell, only to Holymoorside. Didn’t they used to have timetables at bus stops? They alternate and are only once every hour to Bakewell.So, a further half an hour later, I boarded the single-decker to Bakewell. It was full. There were 14 people standing. Four people decided to not even try to get on. At the next stop, more people turned away.

It was a good trip with a lovely view of dales and peaks as we travelled to Chatsworth (if a bit of a boneshaker) and the driver couldn’t have been more helpful.

And what about trains? Ticket prices are all over the place, either cheap and good value or the same trip can be extortionate on the day. Chesterfield to St Pancras can be close to £20 or around £100.Surely we need some consistency with public transport whether it be on capacity or on pricing. If public transport was more sensibly run, perhaps more of us would use it and help to save the planet.

Martin Coslett

Derbyshire

