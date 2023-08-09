Letter: If only we had a Government that genuinely appreciated the worth of our NHS

All the personnel from Holywell Ward, the theatre and recovery room were exceptionally professional and friendly.It is patently obvious that they do not do their jobs for the financial rewards.

They are in their jobs because they care about people.As I left the ward, I commented to a nurse that I prayed that one day we may have a government which genuinely appreciated the worth of the NHS.Unfortunately, I am not holding my breath to expect, if by some miracle they should be returned to office, that Labour will be the saviour of the NHS.

David Fox

A reader feels that governments - of whichever party - don't show the NHS enough appreciation.

Derbyshire

