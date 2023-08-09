News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Letter: If only we had a Government that genuinely appreciated the worth of our NHS

I went into the Royal Hospital on Tuesday, August 1, for a minor procedure.
By David Fox
Published 10th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

All the personnel from Holywell Ward, the theatre and recovery room were exceptionally professional and friendly.It is patently obvious that they do not do their jobs for the financial rewards.

They are in their jobs because they care about people.As I left the ward, I commented to a nurse that I prayed that one day we may have a government which genuinely appreciated the worth of the NHS.Unfortunately, I am not holding my breath to expect, if by some miracle they should be returned to office, that Labour will be the saviour of the NHS.

David Fox

A reader feels that governments - of whichever party - don't show the NHS enough appreciation.A reader feels that governments - of whichever party - don't show the NHS enough appreciation.
A reader feels that governments - of whichever party - don't show the NHS enough appreciation.
Most Popular

Derbyshire

A message from the Editor:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:GovernmentNHSLabourDerbyshire