Letter: If anyone is falling short at the moment it is members of the public

I have to comment on one fallacy in Philip Mitchell’s recent letter ‘It’s time to back our NHS’, in the Derbyshire Times’ July 27 edition.
By David Blackwell
Published 11th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

He writes: “Government has also got to dig deep into its own pockets...”

Government doesn’t have any pockets of its own. It only has pockets filled from our pockets.

If anyone is falling short, as he suggests, it is not necessarily the Government but us, who invariably bleat about the amount of tax we are expected to pay in support of all public services.

'Government doesn’t have any pockets of its own. It only has pockets filled from our pockets', says a reader.'Government doesn’t have any pockets of its own. It only has pockets filled from our pockets', says a reader.
Or is this just a party political letter?

David Blackwell

Clowne

