Letter: If anyone is falling short at the moment it is members of the public
He writes: “Government has also got to dig deep into its own pockets...”
Government doesn’t have any pockets of its own. It only has pockets filled from our pockets.
If anyone is falling short, as he suggests, it is not necessarily the Government but us, who invariably bleat about the amount of tax we are expected to pay in support of all public services.
Or is this just a party political letter?
David Blackwell
Clowne
