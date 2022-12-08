Letter: I'd love to sing our town's praises but it's getting harder to do so

However it is totally unwelcoming in my own experience recently.

Paying more than £4 to park on the central car park, then walking into the town centre, there are continued noisy road and footpath works near the Oxfam shop. When will these be completed?

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are nasty, strong, chemical smells, as well walking past these roadworks, are not nice!

A reader feels the town centre needs an upturn if it is to compete with Ravenside Retail Park.

Chesterfield is a market town but with just a handful of sad-looking stalls. Then there's multiple empty shops.

The town centre doesn't need a cash injection, it needs a kick up the backside in innovation and ideas, it needs those empty shops filling adding more retail variety, better to be occupied with low rent than empty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The internet has taken over the high street in many areas, but many town centres are thriving where the right strategy and effort is applied.

To begin with, free and or subsided parking, pedestrian friendly pavements, NOT ongoing road works, and a boost for local businesses with low rents is a start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I want to support Chesterfield town centre but Ravenside attracts better, especially as M&S will be there, together with other large retailers, cafes and Pizza Hut, free parking. It ticks all boxes in a good retail experience!

J. Lomas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad