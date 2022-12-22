Letter: I would be more than happy with £82k a year - and I'm sure I'm not the only one
I recently heard that the Tory MP Sir Peter Bottomley thinks that living on £82,000 per year is really grim.
I wonder how many more MPs share this view? How many times have MPs’ salaries been cut?
If they can’t live on this amount, how do they think an ordinary person can live on the absolute pittance they receive?
I feel the real truth for all social democratic parties is that they simply don’t care.
David Fox
Derbyshire
