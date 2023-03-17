News you can trust since 1855
Letter: I won't be buying this book about Hancock and Covid

Isabel Oakeshott writes a book with Matt Hancock about his Covid diaries. Not one I will be buying or anyone with any sense would want to read.

By Jayne Grayson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:20 GMT- 1 min read

She’s now released thousands of his WhatsApp messages. She says they are in the national interest but she’s leaked them after helping him write this book. What she has done is grotesque.

Jayne Grayson

By email

A reader says she won't be buying the book about Matt Hancock about the 'Covid diaries'.
A message from the Editor:

