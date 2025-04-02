Letter: I urge people to peacefully oppose these decisions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It has already been highlighted by a Derbyshire Times reader that people aren't listened to by the Chesterfield Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not satisfied with that, they seem determined to reduce our voices even further by moving the local levers of power further away from Chesterfield people, making it easier to be ignored.

It's symbolic that they voted before local people had the opportunity to be consulted. It is however, in keeping with globalism, which includes the centralisation of powers (for now) to bring in unpopular decisions and the creation of what is referred to by many, as a 'Smart City'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A move such as this needs an excuse. One is the pretence that it will save money. It won't. Nor will the lives of local people be improved by the old EU regionalisation idea, rebranded as devolution.

"The public over the last few years has been far too compliant with those wielding power. I urge people to be more vocal, and oppose peacefully the decisions of national and local government like this one."

Watching the meeting, I didn't see one of Starmer’s local representatives oppose his policy. It’s like they are just following orders from their national headquarters.

An acknowledgement to Paul, Barry and anyone who did speak and vote against this. Thank you.

Instead of what the borough voted for, the county council needs to go with powers going back to boroughs and district level with working arrangements/committees where needed, for anything impacting across council boundaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The subject of precepts needs addressing too. People in Brimington and Staveley should not be having to pay an extra precept.

The public over the last few years has been far too compliant with those wielding power. I urge people to be more vocal, and oppose peacefully the decisions of national and local government like this one.

Kris Stone

Chesterfield Independents/C.A.N.D.I Freedom