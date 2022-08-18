Letter: I think Matlock Bridge should remain two-way
I think the bridge should remain two-way. All traffic having no business in Matlock would still use the bypass when the road is reopened.
Another alternative would be to leave it two-way and place a weight restriction on the bridge, thus deterring heavy vehicles.
Anthony Brookes
Derbyshire
