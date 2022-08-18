News you can trust since 1855
Letter: I think Matlock Bridge should remain two-way

I think the bridge should remain two-way. All traffic having no business in Matlock would still use the bypass when the road is reopened.

By Sharon Brandom
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 5:00 pm

Another alternative would be to leave it two-way and place a weight restriction on the bridge, thus deterring heavy vehicles.

Anthony Brookes

Derbyshire

One reader thinks Matlock Bridge should remain two-way.

Derbyshire