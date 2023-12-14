Letter: I think I know how to raise some extra cash in town for our council
Place cameras on the bus and taxi lane at the end of Church Way, next to the tourist information centre, and charge £100 for each unauthorised vehicle that uses it.This would bring in more than enough to keep the information centre open and possibly help the council’s finances.
Neville WhitmoreNorth Wingfield
