News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant

Letter: I simply can't work out these anti-Royalist protesters

I’m no royalist but I wouldn’t dream of travelling to London to protest against Charles being crowned the King of England.

By Ted Fowler
Published 18th May 2023, 19:20 BST- 1 min read

What’s wrong with these people?

Are they just attention seekers? Sorry I don’t get it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ted Fowler

A reader asks what is wrong with anti-Royalist protesters.A reader asks what is wrong with anti-Royalist protesters.
A reader asks what is wrong with anti-Royalist protesters.
Most Popular

By email

For another local letter click here:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thank you

Related topics:LondonEngland