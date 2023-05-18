Letter: I simply can't work out these anti-Royalist protesters
I’m no royalist but I wouldn’t dream of travelling to London to protest against Charles being crowned the King of England.
What’s wrong with these people?
Are they just attention seekers? Sorry I don’t get it.
Ted Fowler
By email
