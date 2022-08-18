Letter: I say no to Matlock Bridge being permanently made two-way again
I am against Matlock Bridge being permanently made two-way again.
We are seeing larger traffic queues and if traffic was allowed to turn right to access the train station and Sainsburys, it would lead to more traffic lights and congestion.
Frank Bagshaw
Darley Dale
