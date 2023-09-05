News you can trust since 1855
Letter: I owe so many of you a real debt of gratitude

On Thursday last week, as I was leaving a shop with my shopping when I unfortunately took a tumble and fell onto my face.
By Sylvia Webster
Published 6th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Within seconds, it seemed I was surrounded by lovely people wanting to help me.An off-duty paramedic miraculously produced all that was required to gently dress my wounds. Another gentleman safely locked my shopping in my car and returned my keys to my handbag. B&Q store staff came to my assistance with a seat and water and a lovely couple, Mr and Mrs Bagshaw, took me to A & E at Calow where again I was treated with wonderful kindness.I really owe all those lovely people a debt of gratitude and wish to thank them all from the bottom of my heart. It renews your faith in human kindness and confirms to me that our community is still full of wonderful people who are willing to help in an emergency.I honestly don’t know what I would have done without them.As I recover at home with a broken nose and two black eyes etc, I can only reflect on how blessed I was to receive such care.Thank you.

Sylvia Webster

Derbyshire

A reader has spoken of her gratitude towards people who helped her recently.
