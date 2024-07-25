Letter: I no longer have any faith in the British legal system - from top to bottom
I feel you have more chance of being prosecuted if you are a motorist than a violent criminal and drug dealer/taker.
Yes, they give you a crime number but do they really investigate most crimes?I have no faith in the British legal system as I think it is rotten from the top to the bottom.
Alan Warner
Denby Village
