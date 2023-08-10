Letter: I hope the Government will see sense over railway ticket office proposals

If ticket offices are closed, it will be devastating for disabled people, the elderly, people with learning difficulties, and many more people who rely on being able to speak to someone at a station in order to be able to get around.I hope that the Government will see sense and think again about these proposals.

Peter Townsend

By email

Another letter this week from a reader calling on the Government to think again about proposals to close railway ticket offices.

