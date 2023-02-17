My decision was taken not only for the reason of uncontrolled and unsustainable immigration.

Yes, this does concern me, as do other factors which many remainers appear to think we have no knowledge of, eg; we have had little deregulation help for our industries, our businesses, precious little done for our fishermen etc.

So Brexit is disappointing because of what this globalist Government is doing, not putting their own country first and foremost, particularly at this time, with our dire economic climate, serious deficits in housing, schools, growing poverty, rising homelessness etc.

A reader has no regrets on leaving the EU.

Sadly, there is also a great lack of national pride in our country and sovereignty.

The globalists have paid only lip service to Britain and its people, leaving us far behind, much preferring to plan our economic and foreign policies in an international way, as opposed to getting this country back on its feet, without the EU, and to put the great back into Britain again.

The European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) still has a tight grip on our laws and continues to be allowed to hold sway over this country, hence the reason we have an impasse regarding deporting illegal immigrants and the many criminal gangs amongst them invading our country.

The EU is also a failing market and, in real terms, has not realised any more than two per cent in the last 20 years and even the EU commission cannot deny that.

We wanted to take back control of our country and be an independent country once more, another reason for voting to leave.

Should the Government ever put the Swiss-style deal back on the table, with its freedom of movement and alignment to EU rules, they will not only be turning their backs on democracy but they will be obliterated in the next election.

Hilda Ali

By email

