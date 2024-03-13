Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These issues regularly make the local news. Our roads are in such a shocking state they’ve even made national news.We should be ashamed of this but it’s a topic that is repeatedly ignored, likely due to insufficient funding to do anything about it.Twice now my wife’s car, and once my car, has required repair due to the condition of the roads, for which we submitted a claim which was promptly rejected because we pointed out that the issue isn’t a single pothole but rather the whole lot of them.

Therefore, we are expected to foot the bill, during a cost-of-living crisis because our government/council are unable or unwilling to carry out their responsibilities. I am however fairly certain that if I didn’t pay my taxes each month I’d be hauled in front of a judge (double standards?).

Good leaders lead by example. The example set by our government and local officials is that when you are responsible for something that incurs cost, simply claim there is no money and do nothing.This is a response I find odd considering we have the highest tax burden in recent history. I would ask what we have to show for our current level of tax but we know the answer: absolutely nothing.Well that’s not entirely true we do have: higher taxes; longer NHS waiting times; interest rate raises; inflation up; house prices up; net immigration up; food bank usage up; dental places down (per capita); police numbers down (per capita); teachers numbers down (per capita); fire and rescue numbers down (per capita); defence spending down; wage growth down; productivity down; trade down; schools crumbling down; infrastructure crumbling.

Honestly, I am shocked that the only things being protested about currently are the conflict in Gaza and the climate. You would expect the public to be knocking on the door to Parliament to demand a refund.I won’t ask if there are any plans to tackle these problems, the answer is ‘no’.

I would ask our leaders: please fix our roads so my daily commute doesn’t feel like an off-roading experience.

Dale Piggott

Derbyshire

