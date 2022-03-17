I was fined for leaving Ravenside car park to go into town for 15 minutes after spending money at Next. I actually went to Sports Direct to spend more money!

I think the town council may need to intervene. If people pop into town, that encourages people to shop locally but if they allow the retail park to give these fines, the town will die.

Lindsay (full name supplied)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A shopper has received a ticket after shopping at Ravenside Retail Park in Chesterfield.

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.