I fear for the hardships that will occur in the coming winter that could be alleviated by this gas being in our pipelines to warm vulnerable people.

The energy cap soars to £3,549. How can working class people afford to keep warm and well-fed?

It is said those that do not pay their bills will have debt collectors at their door. I feel for the young and those who have large debts. Many are hard workers who want to give their families a wonderful start in life.

A letter about the cost of living crisis.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

