I believe the majority of roadside rubbish on the A61 northbound from Whittington Moor roundabout to the Sheepbridge slip road is caused by the council’s bin wagons on their way to the rubbish dump on the industrial estate.

The lorries are full and rubbish is blown from the wagons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the way back to the Whittington Moor roundabout, south of the A61 towards Chesterfield, there is very little rubbish, simply because the bin wagons have discharged their load at the rubbish dump.

A reply to a previous letter about the rubbish on the A61 Dronfield bypass.

I take it they don’t fine themselves for littering?

GB (full name supplied)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield

For the original Derbyshire Times letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.